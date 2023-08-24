LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Actor William Shatner received high honors at the World's Championship Horse Show in Louisville on Thursday.
The Star Trek actor was inducted into the American Road Horse & Pony Association Hall of Fame. It's the highest honor in the roadster discipline.
Shatner owns a farm in Versailles, Kentucky, and throughout most of his Hollywood career has stayed active in the sport.
At age 92, he still has horses competing today.
"Lot of work, lot of time, lot of devotion. A lot of hurt, injury and disappointment," Shatner said. "The horse world is a full life. I'm in several breeds, some I'm in several lives going at the same time."
The induction took place during the evening performances of the World's Championship Horse Show at the Kentucky State Fair.
