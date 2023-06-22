LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Millions of dollars is headed to eastern Kentucky communities impacted by last year's devastating floods.
Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear said the money will help repair water infrastructure.
The money will also be used to reduce long-term risks from future weather problems.
The more than 20 counties that received a major disaster declaration last year are eligible to apply for the funding.
Beshear said there are currently 87 families still housed in travel trailers sent to the area following the flooding.
As of this week, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has approved more than $100 million in Individual Assistance Grants.
More than 40 people died as a result of the flooding.
