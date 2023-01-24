LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In his continued efforts to help rebuild eastern Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear has announced another rebuilding project.
The project's first phase is slated for about 150 "high-ground homes" on a 50-acre site a few miles from downtown Hazard. Construction will be partially funded by the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund and in partnership with nonprofit builders. The Ison family is supplying the land for the project.
“Rebuilding on high ground is a chance to lift up entire communities with upgraded infrastructure and safe, affordable, energy-efficient homes,” Beshear said in a news release Tuesday. “But our work in eastern Kentucky is not done until there is prosperity in the entire region.”
The site is close to schools, shopping centers and Hazard ARH Regional Medical Center, which Beshear and developers hope will boost the area's economy.
"Better and more housing attracts better jobs and a better future,” said Paul Ison.
The governor's office said additional parcels of land in Perry, Knott, Letcher and Breathitt counties will be developed in later phases.
To date, the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund has raised more than $13.1 million. To contribute to the fund, click here. For other information regarding flooding in Eastern Kentucky, click here.
