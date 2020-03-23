LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville emergency room doctor is finally back home after being stuck in Honduras.
Dr. Fred Warkentine left for Honduras with his family on March 14, but a day later, the government closed the borders.
“And we had no opportunity at that point to get out,” Warkentine said. “There were no flights that left."
Warkentine said the U.S. Embassy and U.S. State Department did very little to help.
His family tried to book a private charter plane, but the permit was initially denied.
Warkentine said U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the local government in Honduras helped get the permit approved.
“I want people to continue to put pressure on our congressmen to encourage the State Department to encourage the U.S. carriers to pick people up.
“There's a lot of elderly and families there that just don't have resources to get back without some help,” he said.
Warkentine and his family arrived back in Louisville Monday afternoon.
He said he’s ready to get back to work at the hospital -- but it's unclear if he'll have to self-isolate before going back.
