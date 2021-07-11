LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman released her first book chronicling a life-altering spinal cord accident in hopes that others can find inspiration and support through adversity.
Jenny Smith has been paralyzed from the chest down since an accident 32 years ago. Smith broke her neck in 1989 while practicing gymnastics at Seneca Park. She was going into her junior year at Christian Academy of Louisville.
On Sunday, Smith held a book release party at the Louisville Community Boathouse on River Road to share her book titled "Live the Impossible."
"The goal is to not only educate about spinal cord injuries, the physical and emotional impact of spinal cord injuries, but it's just telling my story and hoping to encourage that they can live the impossible, even when things don't go as planned," Smith said.
Dozens of people attended the book release party in support of Smith.
Jeremy Hofmister, who attends church with Smith, said he is inspired and encouraged by her.
"I think the biggest story is never give up," Hofmister said. "Like her book says, 'live the impossible.' She should be an inspiration to us all."
The book shares details about Smith's everyday life and the people that have impacted her.
"It has been such a long process to get this book to print," Smith said. "I hope to encourage people to live the impossible."
