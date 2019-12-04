LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- "Service to others is the rent you pay for your room here on Earth."
That was one of boxing legend Muhammad Ali's famous sayings, according to his family.
The public is invited to pay homage to Ali by living out those words through the "Greatest Give Back" Day of Service.
On Jan. 17, 2020, volunteers are invited to the Ali Center to help make care packages and blankets for families in need. That day would also have been Muhammad Ali's 78th birthday.
Organizers say the service projects will keep his humanitarian legacy alive.
"Muhammad did this each and every day of his life," said Lonnie Ali, Muhammad Ali's wife. "He was all about doing good deeds. He believed good deeds got you to heaven. He believed you should do as many good deeds as there are in your body, every day."
The Ali Center is partnering with Metro United Way for the projects.
