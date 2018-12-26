Alison Lundergan Grimes gives birth to first child

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Alison Lundergan Grimes gave birth to her first child Wednesday morning. Crawford "Ford" Case Grimes was born around 8 a.m., weighing in at 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Grimes' husband says both mom and baby are doing well.
Grimes said she has prayed and dreamed her whole life for a baby. Her journey to motherhood has not been easy.
We are overjoyed to welcome Crawford “Ford” Case Grimes! Born this morning at 8:17 & weighing 7 lbs., 3 oz. - 19 inches long. pic.twitter.com/d43ltr6ABD— Alison L. Grimes (@AlisonForKY) December 26, 2018
Earlier this year, she opened up about the "devastating heartbreak of multiple miscarriages." On Wednesday, she thanked her team of doctors and nurses for the support over the past several years.
