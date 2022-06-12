LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People in Kentucky celebrated Women Veterans Day with its first-ever all-female honor flight, reported by LEX18.
On Saturday night, more than 135 Kentucky female veterans returned to Lexington from Washington, D.C.
While at the Capitol, the group visited the Women in Military Service for America Memorial, watched the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and participated in a wreath-laying ceremony for the 650,000 women who served in the Vietnam War.
"It was very amazing and emotional I think would be a good word to describe it," Davina Warner, a veteran on the flight who served in the Navy from 1981 to 1987, said to LEX18. "As a female veteran, I’ve never felt so appreciated for my military service."
According to the U.S. Department of Defense, women make up more than 16% of the armed forces and are the fastest growing demographic in the service.
The honor flight was scheduled last year, but was delayed due to COVID-19.
