LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All lanes of the Clark Memorial Bridge, also known as the Second Street Bridge, reopened early Monday more than a month ahead of schedule.
According to a news release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the bridge reopened to vehicle and pedestrian traffic at 5 a.m., after crews completed the repainting project that began in February 2018.
The span that connects downtown Louisville to southern Indiana was originally scheduled to be closed until November of this year, but KYTC officials say favorable weather helped crews complete the work sooner than expected. In September 2018, KYTC officials began closing the bridge nightly from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., because of the number of crashes in the work zone.
The last time the bridge was completely repainted was in the 1980s.
