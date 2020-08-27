LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- AMC is reopening its Stonybrook 20 theater in Louisville with some new releases and classics, including “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”
The AMC chain opened some theaters last week, with some movies costing just 15 cents.
Auditoriums at Stonybrook are at 40% capacity for social distancing. Masks are also required in all AMC locations before, during and after a movie "unless you are enjoying food or drinks."
Stonybrook is showing movies including “Unhinged,” starring Russell Crowe; and the 10th Anniversary edition of “Inception.” Starting Friday, it will show movies including “The New Mutants,” with Maisie Williams; “Raiders;” and “Jurassic Park.”
For showtimes and other movies, click here.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.