LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another movie theater in Louisville plans to reopen next week.
AMC Stonybrook 20 will reopen on Aug. 27, according to the company's website. The theater has not announced what movies it will show.
The AMC chain opened some of its theaters this week, with some movies costing just 15 cents.
The theater's auditoriums are at 40% capacity for social distancing. Masks are also required in all AMC locations before, during and after a movie "unless you are enjoying food or drinks."
