LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Pop up food pantries are serving underserved communities across Louisville.
The American Heart Association is partnering with Kroger to host its second annual Step-Up event, offering six pop-up food pantries around Louisville on Monday.
Kroger donated more than $10,000 worth of produce for the event. The group has 400 bags of primarily fresh fruits and vegetables to focus on healthy eating.
"We definitely want them to be able to afford the products but also to be able to teach their children how to eat healthy," said Kroger Community Event Coordinator Stephanie Ratliff.
The pop-up food pantries will hand out about 2,500 bags of produce on Monday. The event goes from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until the food runs out.
- Sun Valley Community Center, 6505 Bethany Lane
- Southwick Community Center, 3621 Southern Avenue
- YouthBuild, 800 South Preston Street
- Smoketown Family Wellness, 760 South Hancock Street B100
- Kroger - Broadway, 2710 West Broadway
- Family Health Center - East Broadway, 834 East Broadway
The site at the Kroger on West Broadway also brought in community partners like Hope Bus and Chase bank to supply resources like financial literacy classes.
The American Heart Association's Whitten Montgomery said the organization specifically chose the locations based on the needs of the neighborhoods.
"If you just move across one zip code in Louisville you can get 13 more years of life. So we're trying to bring heart healthy materials out to these communities accompanied with a lot of resources on how they can continue to live a heart healthy lifestyle," she said.
The Heart Association said it is working to do more of these type of events.
