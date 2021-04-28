LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the few Kentucky Derby galas planned this year is getting ready for a big night outside.
The American Lung Association will host the 27th Derby Eve Gala on the Belvedere for about 200 people.
The Galt House Hotel is preparing the dinner, and there will be live music and dancing. The group is thrilled to host the gala again after it was delayed and then canceled last year. It will raise both money and awareness in support of lung disease research.
"Our organization, as you know, is a lung health organization," said Deena Kinkade Adams, executive director of the American Lung Association in Kentucky. "And COVID-19 has really impacted our organization. And we need support now more than ever. We have a $25 million COVID initiative that we're supporting."
Kindred Healthcare is the gala's presenting sponsor.
Masks and social distancing will be required.
