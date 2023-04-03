LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The American Red Cross is encouraging blood donations during National Volunteer Month.
According to a news release, donors of all types are needed to keep blood supply strong this spring. From April 1-23, donors will receive an exclusive Red Cross and PEANUTS t-shirt featuring Snoopy. Also, donors in April will be entered to win a three-night trip for two to Sonoma County, California.
To schedule a time to donate blood, click here or call 1-800-733-2767.
