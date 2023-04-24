LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Don Lemon, a co-anchor for CNN This Morning, was terminated by the network, according to a statement posted on his official Twitter account.
The departure comes a little over two months after apologizing to viewers for on-air comments about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley. In mid-February, Lemon drew widespread condemnation for saying the 51-year-old Haley was not "in her prime" and later said he regretted the comment.
Lemon said Monday morning he was surprised by his "termination."
April 24, 2023
"I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN," he posted just after 12 p.m. Monday. "I am stunned. After 17 years at CNN, I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly.
He added that, "At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear that there are some larger issues at play."
But a statement from CNN's communications department posted later on Monday took issue with Lemon's characterization of his departure.
Don Lemon’s statement about this morning’s events is inaccurate. He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter.— CNN Communications (@CNNPR) April 24, 2023
"Don Lemon's statement about this morning's events is inaccurate," the news agency tweeted. "He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter."
CNN added that, "CNN and Don have parted ways. Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors."
CNN and Don have parted ways. Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors.— CNN Communications (@CNNPR) April 24, 2023
CNN did not provide a public explanation for Lemon’s departure.
Lemon went on to thank his colleagues, calling them "the most talented journalists in the business."
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.