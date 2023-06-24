LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The beer was flowing along the banks of the Ohio River on Saturday, featuring some of Kentucky's best craft brews.
The annual Kentucky Craft Bash was held at Waterfront Park. More than 60 local breweries served more than 150 varieties of beer for the sixth year of the event.
Attendees could also sample experimental beers directly from taprooms.
The purpose of the event was to educate and promote Kentucky's craft brewery industry.
"It's amazing," said Katie Molck, with the Kentucky Brewers Guild. "We've had all of our favorites show up, all of our regulars, but also other people who are just interested in craft beer and even the Nappy Roots showed up today, which is really great."
The event was put on by the Kentucky Guild of Brewers.
