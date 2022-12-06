LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Someone pulled off a Christmas miracle at the New Albany Salvation Army.
The organization said in a Facebook post Tuesday that an anonymous donor has agreed to adopt the rest of the angels on the Angel Tree.
Just last week, the Salvation Army still needed 300 angels to be adopted between the Green Tree Mall and online.
Now, all of the angels will get a gift for the holidays.
The Salvation Army will still be out collecting money for its red kettles. The goal is to raise $240,000 by Christmas Eve.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.