LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A "sign war" has kicked off again in Hardin County.
The war works by businesses going back and forth on their signs outside, making comments to each other. The purpose is not division, but instead, to bring people together and create smiles.
"It's all in fun, it's not meant to hurt anybody's feelings," said Trisha Caudill from Elizabethtown radio station Quicksie 98.3.
Sign Wars Round #2 going on right now in Etown! After starting this last year, @Quicksie983 says people requested the battle again. Full story airs tonight on @WDRBNews at 6:30. pic.twitter.com/Qd8Nt9ZNjW— Darby Beane (@DarbyBeane) June 7, 2022
The first sign war began last year in the community because of Caudill and her radio co-host, Brian Walker. The two came up with creative, clever ways to call out local businesses and the responses came pouring in through other signs and social media posts.
"I don't think we had any expectation," said Walker. "There was no way to know what was going to happen."
Walker said around 200 organizations, businesses, and individuals participated in last year's sign war. The battle raged on for 30 days before Quicksie called it quits.
This year, after several requests from community members, Quicksie is involved in the sign war once again. It's unclear how long this war will rage on, but it will likely be around 30 days like last time.
"As we keep saying, all is fair in love and sign wars," said Caudill.
Several locally owned businesses, some churches, and even two individual families have made posts or signs aimed at Quicksie, hoping for their recognition in this sign war.
Caudill and Walker said this has also been a great way to learn about new businesses in town, with so many people participating.
For the two radio hosts, they say their goal is to create laughs.
"Sometimes we get so caught up in everyday life and we get so busy and there's so much negative and if we can take that away for a moment and distract you with something positive that's going to make you laugh, then, I feel like it's a win," said Caudill.
Walker said it's too soon to tell if there will be a round three for sign wars, but he's hopeful, especially with how well round two is going so far.
