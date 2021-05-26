ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Businesses in Elizabethtown are sharing quite the conversation through an ongoing "sign war."
The battle started with an idea from Trisha Caudill and Brian Walker, two local radio on-air personalities for Quicksie 98.3's Morning Show with Brian and Trisha.
"It's actually something that started in the office," Caudill said. "We talked about other places that had sign wars and we thought, 'That would be really cool if we had that here.'"
It started with poking fun at the bank next door. Walker changed the sign outside of Quicksie to read: "Cecilian Bank 'cash' us outside - how bout dat?"
"So we hit them first, figuring it would give them something to laugh at, and then it just snowballed," Walker said.
From there, the bank, McDonald's, Culver's, Great Clips, the fire department, police department and others got involved in the battle. Within three days, around a dozen businesses had made signs and joined in on the banter.
"We are kind of poking fun, but we don't want to hurt anybody's feelings. We just want to make people smile," Caudill said. "That's something Brian and I have really worked hard on through this pandemic. We wanted people to be able to turn to us to get away from everything else."
Caudill and Walker have an "attack list," as they call it. It's really just a list of local businesses they thought up while driving around town this week, all written down on a cardboard pizza box. They're coming up with puns and calling the businesses out on their morning show and on the sign out front.
Some businesses that haven't been called out are going ahead and joining in on the fun, like The Wicked Eyed Woman, an Elizabethtown restaurant.
"We never mentioned them," Walker said. "They just attacked out of the blue. But we responded! We responded, and then they hit us right back again."
Caudill and Walker want to make it clear that the jokes and phrases on each sign are all in good fun.
"If anybody gets negative, we're not going to play with that person," Walker said. "This is supposed to be silly. It's supposed to be fun."
It's not clear how long the sign war will continue or who else will get involved. Walker said he's got some pizza parlor puns up his sleeve that he's going to reveal soon.
