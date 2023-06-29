LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than a million Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield members in Kentucky now have access to a new in-home substance use disorder treatment program.
In a news release on Thursday, the health insurance company announced it has teamed up with Aware Recovery Care to provide qualifying members with "the best-in-class, in-home addiction treatment program designed to promote long-term engagement, prevent relapses and re-admissions, and deliver a higher level of care."
“We are proud to partner with Anthem Blue and Cross Blue Shield in Kentucky, working together to saves lives and improve outcomes for the many Kentuckians struggling with drug and alcohol addiction,” Brian Holzer, CEO of Aware Recovery Care, said in a news release. “Our partnership helps to ensure affordable, broad access to an in-home addiction treatment model that’s backed by science and tailored for the success of each recovering individual.”
Aware's model of treating patients at home allows for patients to overcome transportation obstacles and time constraints while increasing confidentiality. Aware's treatment model has proven to be six times more effective than traditional outpatient or inpatient treatments, according to a news release.
”The addiction crisis in Kentucky is getting worse, in fact recent data from the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics demonstrates just how devastating synthetic opioids continue to be,” Dr. Julie Mitchell, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield medical director, said in a news release. “That’s why we’re committed to partnering with new evidence-based treatment programs that expand treatment options and break down barriers for Kentuckians.”
Aware Recovery Care has locations in 10 states, including Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio.
