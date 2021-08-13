LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Refugees new to Louisville are getting their apartments furnished for their new lives in America.
Supplies Overseas and Kentucky Refugee Ministries worked together to make it happen.
SOS is known for collecting an redistributing medical supplies around the globe, but the organization said it sometimes get furniture donations it cannot ship. so those items are being given to refugees.
"Kentucky Refugee Ministries, they are welcoming a lot of refugees into Louivsille and needed to furnish their apartments. This provides seating for them. There are some tables and other furniture items they can use," says Portia Watson from SOS.
SOS and KRM were already partners in providing hygeine items for refugee apartments. For more information call 502-736-6360 or visit SOSHealthandHope.org.
