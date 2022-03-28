LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police is extending the application deadline for the next recruit academy.
In a release, ISP said applications can be submitted online until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, 2022.
Basic Eligibility Requirements:
- Must be a United States citizen.
- Must be at least 21 and less than 40 years of age when appointed as a police employee. (Graduation date is December 15, 2022)
- Must meet a minimum vision standard (corrected or uncorrected) of 20/50 acuity in each eye and 20/50 distant binocular acuity in both eyes.
- Must possess a valid driver's license to operate an automobile.
- Must be willing, if appointed, to reside and serve anywhere within the State of Indiana as designated by the Superintendent.
- Must be a high school graduate as evidenced by a diploma or general equivalency diploma (GED).
- Starting in July, the salary for troopers in training will increase to $47,000 plus about 200 hours of paid time off. The trainees will also get about $3,800 of paid overtime during the academy.
After graduating, probationary troopers can earn $51,000 a year. After more training, a $5,000 cash bonus is available.
Included Benefits:
- Post-9/11 GI Bill Benefits during the academy and probationary year.
- Military and Law Enforcement service purchase options. Service Purchase Calculator
- NEW take home patrol car issued after completing the FTO period (includes off-duty use).
- Uniforms and over $9,000 of NEW equipment issued at no cost.
- 3 hours of on-duty physical training per week.
- 40 paid days of leave annually and 150 hours of New Parent Leave.
- Health/Vision/Dental and Life Insurance options for actives and retirees.
- Lifetime pension and deferred compensation w/State matching.
- Endless Opportunities and Career Advancement.
To apply, go to IndianaTrooper.com.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.