LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police is extending the application deadline for the next recruit academy.

In a release, ISP said applications can be submitted online until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

Basic Eligibility Requirements: 

  • Must be a United States citizen.
  • Must be at least 21 and less than 40 years of age when appointed as a police employee. (Graduation date is December 15, 2022)
  • Must meet a minimum vision standard (corrected or uncorrected) of 20/50 acuity in each eye and 20/50 distant binocular acuity in both eyes.
  • Must possess a valid driver's license to operate an automobile.
  • Must be willing, if appointed, to reside and serve anywhere within the State of Indiana as designated by the Superintendent.
  • Must be a high school graduate as evidenced by a diploma or general equivalency diploma (GED).
  • Starting in July, the salary for troopers in training will increase to $47,000 plus about 200 hours of paid time off. The trainees will also get about $3,800 of paid overtime during the academy.

After graduating, probationary troopers can earn $51,000 a year. After more training, a $5,000 cash bonus is available.

Included Benefits:

  • Post-9/11 GI Bill Benefits during the academy and probationary year.
  • Military and Law Enforcement service purchase options. Service Purchase Calculator
  • NEW take home patrol car issued after completing the FTO period (includes off-duty use).
  • Uniforms and over $9,000 of NEW equipment issued at no cost.
  • 3 hours of on-duty physical training per week.
  • 40 paid days of leave annually and 150 hours of New Parent Leave.
  • Health/Vision/Dental and Life Insurance options for actives and retirees.
  • Lifetime pension and deferred compensation w/State matching.
  • Endless Opportunities and Career Advancement.

To apply, go to IndianaTrooper.com

Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags