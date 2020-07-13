LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hoosiers struggling to pay rent can now apply for help from the state.
Indiana launched the $25 million Indiana COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program for residents impacted by the pandemic. It will provide up to $500 a month for four months for those who are unable to pay rent.
The renter and the landlord have to agree to participate in the program.
Gov. Eric Holcomb last week signed an executive order to extend the ban on evictions to July 31.
The order also prohibits utility service disconnections and requires non-regulated utility companies extend service, both through Aug. 14.
Applications for the rental assistance program are now being accepted. To apply, click here.
