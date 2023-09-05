LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Cathedral of the Assumption in downtown Louisville will honor first responders during its annual Blue Mass next weekend.
The church invites the public, police, fire and other emergency responders to the noon mass Sunday, Sept. 10.
"The Blue Mass allows us to honor heroes in our community - the women and men who put themselves in harm's way daily to serve, protect, and defend us," Maggie Cyphers, director of worship at the cathedral, said in a news release Sunday. "As members of a servant church, it is only fitting that we recognize the extraordinary dedication to the public servants who quietly exemplify the noblest virtues of our faith."
Archbishop Shelton Fabre will preside over the Blue Mass, which is part of a nationwide remembrance honoring the men and women who serve the community and paying tribute to the lives lost in the line of duty.
Agencies interested in participating in the mass is asked to contact Cyphers at 502-657-5222 or email her at mcyphers@cathedraloftheassumption.org.
