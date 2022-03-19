MAYFIELD, Ky. (WDRB) -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District is wrapping up its right of way debris removal operations in the City of Mayfield in Graves County.
A partnership between the Corps of Engineers and local, state and federal agencies is responding to the severe storms and tornadoes, which impacted western Kentucky on Dec. 10.
In just 99 days, the Corps of Engineers says it is cleaned up more than 380,000 cubic yards— hundreds of trees and stumps have been removed.
Louisville District Emergency Management chief George Minges was in Mayfield all week and says the next stage of debris cleanup is right around the corner.
“Phase two is coming down the road, that’s where we'll be able to get on to private property, potentially on a commercial property and get the stuff that’s out of the public right away on privately owned land," Minges said.
The last day for storm debris to be set out for pickup by residents was March 13.
