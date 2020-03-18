LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A police chase that went multiple counties ends with a suspect crashing into two police cars.
Shepherdsville police tried to pull over the car Tuesday morning, but the driver sped away.
Inside were Dakota Elliott of West Virginia and Danielle Gignac from Montana.
Police say they chased the car down U.S. 31W toward Radcliff with speeds close to 100 miles per hour. Deputies with the Hardin County Sheriff's Office attempted to deploy spike sticks, but were unsuccessful.
Investigators say the driver exited onto Bullion Boulevard before turning south on Veterans Memorial Highway. As the suspect approached Veterans Drive, he attempted to cross the median and struck two Shepherdsville Police cruisers ending the pursuit, according to police.
One officer was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Both Elliott and Gignac had several out-of-state warrants. Elliot faces a long list of charges including reckless driving, violating a protective order, DUI, and assault. Gignac is charged with resisting arrest and had an outstanding warrant.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.