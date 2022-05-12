LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is back in the yellow zone for COVID-19, signifying a "Medium" level of community transmission of the virus.
Doctors said it's a good reminder that the pandemic isn't over.
A new variant is sparking a rise in cases, but hospitalizations have remained steady. Doctors said the new variant often causes a fever, making it easier to know that someone has the virus and needs to quarantine.
One area doctor recommends getting your second booster if it's been six months since your first dose of the vaccine and voiced the importance of keeping up with safety protocols.
Louisville's #covid19 risk level is medium- If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and other precautions- Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines https://t.co/z1DeL1RCQO- Get tested if you have symptoms pic.twitter.com/NZlpuvZv7P— LouMetroHealth (@LouMetroHealth) May 12, 2022
"In the end, it's just being smart," said Dr. Valerie Briones-Pryor with UofL Health. "If you've got a cough, please don't cough in the air. Cough in your sleeve or isolate yourself if you feel you need to do that."
Last week, Louisville reported 1,700 new cases and 13 deaths.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.