LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A student at Asbury University is using a map and pins to show how far some people traveled to attend the multi-day worship service at the school earlier this month.
According to a report by LEX 18, sophomore Eliza Crawford came up with the idea for the idea when her class was given the prompt to, "draw with your body." That made her think of following where people have come from to attend what some in the school are calling an "outpouring."
Over the past couple of weeks, the university estimates that about 50,000 to 70,000 people have flocked to the school from all over the world to attend a worship service that started at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8 and continued uninterrupted for more than a week.
While some called it a "revival," many at the university called it an "outpouring." Regardless, the gathering ended on Feb. 23 after 16 days.
The school said more than 200 campuses were represented during the worship period, and visitors came from all over the world.
Crawford said she wanted to come up with a visual demonstration of the distances they traveled.
"I was thinking of the body of believers that was here at revival and took it that way," she said. "And then I wanted to see where everybody was from."
She said she spent hours in lines speaking to people about where they were from. The project took about six hours to complete, and she said it became a personal experience for her. When others see this piece, she said she wants them to see hope.
"I'm hoping that people will see it and realize just how far the Word of God has spread through us," she said.
To limit and monitor large crowds, Asbury's services in recent days had been limited to attendees of ages 16 to 26. Beginning Friday, worshipers were asked to utilize other facilities for gathering.
On Thursday night, school administrators emphasized that the end of the gathering didn't necessarily mark the end of the movement.
"Something a lot bigger than Asbury has been going on and we are just so excited to have been stewarding what God is doing," said Abby Laub, a spokeswoman for the university.
In a statement posted online, Asbury University President Dr. Kevin Brown said in part, "I find it fitting that what started with college students on our campus is ending with college students joined in prayer and worship across the country."
Laub added that Thursday night's final service is not the end of the movement.
"For us, this is really just the beginning," she said. "The nation comes together through this event. It's live streamed through their website. This is a chance for people around the world to just pray for our colleges and universities."
Dr. Brown asked visitors to take the worship experience to their own communities and churches.
"You know, whether you're a Christian or not, like you can see, just simply from a humanity perspective, that these kids are hurting, they need truth, they need love, you know," Laub added. "So your message is gonna be go and take it with you."
Thousands of people gathered at Asbury University on Feb. 18, 2023 to attend the nonstop "revival" service. (WDRB photo)