LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's Ash Wednesday for Christians all over the world, which means you'll probably see people walking around with ashes on their foreheads.
Ash Wednesday marks the first day of Lent, which lasts for nearly six weeks leading up to Easter Sunday.
Many people in Louisville went to the Cathedral of the Assumption on Wednesday to have ashes ceremonially placed on their foreheads in the shape of a cross, a show of their faith.
Those who observe Lent are encouraged to give up or fix a habit or abstain from a luxury during the 40-day period.
