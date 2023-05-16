LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A $1 bet resulted in an Ashland woman winning more than half a million dollars.
Angela Ryan was playing Kentucky Lottery's Cleopatra Clusters Jackpot online last weekend.
"I placed the bet and saw hearts go up on the screen," Angela said. "I thought it was only going to be $20 or $30 win."
She woke up her husband Reece after winning the jackpot.
"She came in screaming, crying and then, laughing," Reece said. "I wasn't sure what was going on, but we haven't really slept since Saturday."
She had recently lost her mother, so she was thinking of her after the historic payday.
"It was special," Angela said. "I was thinking of her and thought I'm going to win this."
Ryan and her husband visited the lottery headquarters on Monday. The couple left with a check for $360,386.86 after taxes.
The Ryans, who have been married for more than 30 years, plan to travel with their winnings.
"We have two grown children and two grandkids," Reece said. "We're ready to travel and see the country."
The winnings will also help the couple expand their food truck business. They also want to pay off bills with the money.
"We don't want to put the cart before the horse," Angela said.
