LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Assumption High School will break ground next week on a $6 million expansion project that will add nearly 35,000 square feet of space, including a new chapel, kitchen and 10 new classrooms.
President Mary Lang said in an email that the all girls Catholic school, which has 950 students, has critical space needs, wants to expand its curriculum and “advance 21st century learning.” In addition, she said that some of its infrastructure dates back to 1955 and is “woefully inadequate, especially in this day and age.”
Lang said that the school has been in a “quiet phase” of an $8 million capital campaign, of which $2 million will be dedicated to expand its endowment to offer more financial aid. She said the school has raised close to $5.5 million so far toward what she called a “transformational” project.
“This fall, when it is safe to do so, we plan to host a groundbreaking celebration for our entire community and will be sharing more details soon,” Lang said.
