CARROLLTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- At least three businesses suffered damage when a historic building caught fire in Carrollton.
According to Carrollton Mayor Dwight Louden, the fire started in a small back building near the historic Siersdofers Building in downtown Carrollton around 3:30 p.m. Monday. Fire crews were sent to the scene and thought they completely extinguished the fire.
These pictures show the extent of the flames this morning. pic.twitter.com/b6UURSlmNn— Dalton Godbey (@DaltonTVNews) March 22, 2022
But Louden said it caught fire again around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. As of the time of this writing, crews are still on the scene.
Louden said the Siersdofers Building was built in 1891. As of the time of this writing, at least three different businesses have been damaged. Maguana's Unique Gifts and Decor and Artful Gifts Etc. have both lost everything, according to Louden.
Sweet and Savory Blessings has minimal damage and crews are hoping to save that structure.
Devastating fire in downtown Carrollton that has destroyed two local businesses. Mayor tells me this started yesterday in a back building around 3:30. It caught fire and engulfed the building this morning at 5:30 a.m. pic.twitter.com/g1iztUZpVU— Dalton Godbey (@DaltonTVNews) March 22, 2022
This story will be updated.
