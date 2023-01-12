LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The National Weather Service has confirmed at least three tornadoes in parts of Kentucky following a round of severe weather Thursday morning.
The NWS Louisville office confirmed EF-1 tornadoes in Boyle, Henry, and Mercer counties.
Thursdays storms brought heavy rain, strong winds and hail to parts of Kentuckiana.
The Boyle County tornado hit just northeast of Danville with winds of 95 miles per hour. The tornado toppled trees and partially ripped the roof of a barn.
The Mercer County tornado touched down around 9 a.m. just outside Harrodsburg. The tornado had winds up to 100 miles per hour and was on the ground for over two miles.
In Henry County, an EF-1 tornado with winds of 110 miles per hour struck around 8:45 a.m. near Pleasureville. The National Weather Service said the storm was on the ground for over a mile and had a path roughly 100 yards wide.
Pictures of damage in Pleasureville showed trees knocked over, siding and walls damaged to homes, and what appeared to be a wooden carport blown over onto two vehicles.
NWS survey results from another possible tornado in Madison County haven’t been released.
The NWS Louisville office did not send a survey team to Breckinridge County where part of an elementary school’s roof was damaged.
There have been no reports of significant injuries from the storms.
Also Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey confirmed a magnitude 2.6 earthquake in Mercer County around 3 a.m. The USGS said the earthquake was centered about two miles east of Burgin or 8 miles east of Harrodsburg. The depth of the quake was approximately 22 miles. No damage was reported.
