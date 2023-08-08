PAOLI, Ind. (WDRB) -- At least three tornadoes touched down in southern Indiana during storms that moved through on Sunday night into Monday morning.
The National Weather Service confirmed on Tuesday that a second EF-1 tornado with 100 mile-per-hour winds touched down in Orange County, Indiana, about a half mile north of downtown Paoli. Damage from the tornado is on the north side of town off N Oak Street and NE Third Street.
The NWS later confirmed an EF-0 tornado about a mile-and-a-half south of Paoli near Pioneer Mother's Memorial Forest. It had maximum wind speed of 85 miles per hour.
NWS meteorologist John Gordon told WDRB that the damage on the north side of town is from a separate tornado than that one that was confirmed in downtown Paoli.
"Oh my gosh, we've seen everything from shingle damage, gutters, roof damage, collapsed roof, this giant tree behind me, uprooted, snapped-top trees, signs that were bent 90 degrees facing a different direction," Gordon said.
A Storm Survey Team determined on Monday that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Dubois County and Washington County. The team is still surveying damage in the small town of Salem and the surrounding area.
Gordon said to see this type of storm at this time of year is unusual.
"I’ve been here so long I’ve never had a tornado survey in August. Ever. There was wind energy, which is rare in August," he said.
Downtown Paoli will likely be without power for days because of the storm. Bricks were ripped off buildings, wind tore off sheet metal and brought down trees and branches. Thankfully, there are no reports of any major injuries.
Emergency managers in Orange County said the courthouse has damage and will be temporarily closed to the public. Engineers are assessing the building to determine what repairs will be needed. Most of the damage seen is to the top of the structure that holds up the the clock on the roof, as well as three chimneys. A pillar holding up the clock has been knocked over and is leaning.
We’re back in Paoli today after the NWS has confirmed at least one EF-1 tornado in Orange County. This courthouse has damage to a pillar holding up the clock in the middle of downtown. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/GtOi7nA2S6— Darby Beane (@DarbyBeane) August 8, 2023
According to Orange County Attorney James Tucker, the courthouse was built in 1850 for about $13,500. There has been a lot of work done over the years to keep the historical features as well as update the facility to stay in use and be ADA accessible.
Tucker said there was a fire at the courthouse in the 1970s, but repairs were made and it underwent a restoration in 2009.
The courthouse is currently used for the Clerk's Office, Circuit Court and more. There has been no information released about how this will affect court proceedings. Engineers assessed the building around 1 p.m. Tuesday. An update has not yet been announced as to the findings.
Margie Briner grew up in Paoli and said she hopes the courthouse can be fixed. She said it means a lot to this community.
"Someone noticed that the clock up on the very top was leaning a little bit, so I hope they can adjust that," Briner said.
She was in town Tuesday to help clean up tree limbs around the home where she grew up, which is where her son lives now.
Briner was on the phone with her son Sunday night when the storm blew through. She was in her basement in Mitchell, Indiana, taking shelter from the storm.
"He called me and told me the wind was real bad and he was outside and he could hear just like a train, he could see this light pole here sparking and on fire. You could tell he was very nervous," she said.
Those in Paoli are trying to support each other. Many are still without power, and repairs will take time.
Alfredo Guevara, a manager at El Compadre restaurant downtown, was standing alongside other employees Tuesday cooking food for people. There is no charge for the meal, as so many are still without power, including the El Compadre restaurant.
"Nobody have electricity. Nobody have any restaurant in this area so we try to give some free meals for the people," Guevara said.
Customers who stopped by said they were thankful, and had never been through anything like this before.
"The community, they always try to help support the restaurant. Today is my part to give little things to them," said Guevara.
