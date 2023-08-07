PAOLI, Ind. (WDRB) -- WDRB Meteorologists have confirmed that a radar indicated tornado touched down overnight in Orange County, Indiana.

That includes French Lick and Paoli. The National Weather Service is sending survey crews to assess damage in several southern Indiana counties, including Orange, Dubois, and Washington. 

Trees were down in several places on SR 150 in Paoli. A large tree apparently snapped in the yard of one resident on that road, but fortunately it did not damage his home. That resident said he took shelter in a crawl space before waking up Monday morning to find his yard littered with trees. Some were snapped, and some were uprooted. 

In Floyd County, a home was damaged by a tree toppled by the high winds. 

Trees were down on several other southern Indiana roads as well, blocking traffic in some cases. 

Several districts were on a 2-hour delay Monday, and Paoli Community Schools canceled classes. 

