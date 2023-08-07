Trees were down in several places on SR 150 in Paoli. A large tree apparently snapped in the yard of one resident on that road, but fortunately it did not damage his home. That resident said he took shelter in a crawl space before waking up Monday morning to find his yard littered with trees. Some were snapped, and some were uprooted.
In Floyd County, a home was damaged by a tree toppled by the high winds.
Pictured: a homeowner on State Road 150 cleans up after storms snapped and uprooted trees in his yard in Paoli, Ind., in the early morning hours of Aug. 7, 2023. (WDRB photo via Darby Beane on Facebook)
IMAGES | Southern Indiana residents assessing damage after overnight storms
Pictured: this image dated Aug. 7, 2023, shows a tree down in a yard on State Road 150 in Paoli, Ind., after storms moved through the area overnight. (WDRB photo via Darby Beane on Facebook)
Pictured: this image dated Aug. 7, 2023, shows trees down in a yard on State Road 150 in Paoli, Ind., after storms moved through the area overnight. (WDRB photo via Darby Beane on Facebook)
Pictured: this image grab taken from video dated Aug. 7, 2023, shows an uprooted tree in a yard on State Road 150 in Paoli, Ind., after storms moved through the area overnight. (WDRB photo)
Pictured: this image taken from Facebook shows the side of a building in Paoli, Ind., that sustained damage after storms moved through