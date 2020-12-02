LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- COVID-19 and the cold weather are creating new challenges for local charities and people in need.
The Franciscan Kitchen feeds thousands of people every week. Located in the Smoketown neighborhood, the organization seems to attract people from across the city.
"We don't ask any questions," said Chuck Mattingly, executive director of the Franciscan Shelter House. "We welcome everyone into our doors."
Rain, shine, sleet or snow, there's always a need and always someone waiting.
"They start lining up, generally around 10 o'clock," Mattingly said. "We open the doors at 10:30."
After years of braving the elements, help is on the way from right down the street at YouthBuild Louisville.
"Every day, the needy, they come up and they tell us that we are doing an awesome job," said Andrew Shields, a graduate of YouthBuild. "So that warms my heart."
Through YouthBuild, some at-risk youth are rebuilding their lives and a gazebo.
"We can get the people that the Franciscan Kitchen serves out of the weather when they come to eat," said Demarcus Keene, a construction instructor at Youthbuild. "So they don't have to stand in the rain."
Keene and Shields are both graduates of YouthBuild and are already looking forward to the next project.
"It always feels good to keep moving," Shields said.
Both are now using their second chance to make a difference in the lives of other at-risk youth and some people in need.
"They know that this is for them," Keene said.
Most of the people who come to the Franciscan Kitchen may be homeless, but they are a lot less hopeless. And that's because of the kindness and gazebo under construction, just for them.
"Every day, they sit, and they watch us, and they tell us 'thank you' and how grateful they are for us making this for them," Keene said.
The gazebo is expected to be finished in about two weeks.
