LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you like a brew with your baseball, your options will be expanding this year.
Bat Boy 2.0 swoops into the beer stands at Slugger Field this season for Louisville Bats fans.
Atrium Brewing makes the pink lemonade sour. It comes in a cool retro can that throws it back to the River Bats era.
Just Announced: The Bat Boy is back for the 2022 season! Be the first to try this all-new Pink Lemonade Sour at the Bat Boy 2.0 Launch Party on March 31st.More details to come 👀 pic.twitter.com/6g3GcxhDWu— Louisville Bats (@LouisvilleBats) March 23, 2022
The craft beer will also be available for sipping at Atrium Brewing beginning next Thursday. It will be on tap there until the Bats' home opener April 5.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.