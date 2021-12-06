LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man who died at the hospital after he was found unresponsive in a housing unit.
The inmate has been identified as 59-year-old Kenneth Hall. The cause of death is listed as pending.
A corrections officer found Hall unresponsive around 4:20 p.m. on Nov. 29, according to Metro Corrections Assistant Director Steve Durham. After finding the inmate, the officer and medical staff "immediately started lifesaving efforts," Durham said.
Hall was taken to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead just before 5 p.m.
Hall was was booked into the jail on Nov. 9 for failure to comply with sex offender registration.
