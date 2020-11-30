LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a man and a woman who were found shot to death inside a vehicle near the Buechel neighborhood Sunday night.
They have been identified as 27-year-old Georgedon Spiller, of Louisville, and 25-year-old Cherylandai Wilson, of Bowling Green.
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called to the 7300 block of Six Mile Lane, near the Hallmark Apartments not far from Breckinridge Road, around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a MetroSafe supervisor.
On scene, officers found a male and a female who had been shot inside a vehicle, an LMPD spokesperson told WDRB News. Both Spiller and Wilson were pronounced dead at the scene.
Police did not immediately have any information on a possible suspect or suspects.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the department's anonymous crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
