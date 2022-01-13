LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 21-year-old man who was found shot to death at the InTown Suites near Jeffersontown over the weekend.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Cameron Seay.
Police said officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Sixth Division were called to the 4600 block of Wattbourne Lane around 5:30 p.m. on a report of a shooting. That's near South Hurstbourne Parkway and Watterson Trail.
Inside the hotel, officers found Seay, who had been shot several times, according to LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information on the shooting can anonymously submit a tip here or call 574-LMPD.
