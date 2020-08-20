LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a woman who was killed in an early Thursday morning crash in east Louisville.
That woman has been identified as 29-year-old Shaila Russell, of Louisville, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
The crash involving a car and a semi truck occurred just before 5 a.m. at the intersection of Old Henry Road and Nelson Miller Parkway. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, a car driven by Russell ran a red light on Old Henry Road and crashed into a semi truck that was turning left from Nelson Miller Parkway.
The car and semi burst into flames after the crash. A viewer who shared video with WDRB said the car was traveling so fast he didn't even see it hit the semi, and thought the truck had simply burst into flames on its own. He said it looked like a mini explosion.
Russell was pronounced dead at the scene. Her cause and nature of death will be determined after an autopsy.
The driver of the semi truck was not injured, according to police.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.