LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified Scott Wright, 52, as the victim of a fatal shooting on Crittenden Drive early Wednesday morning.
Police say that at about 2:45 a.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to reports of a shooting on Crittenden Drive, near Maylawn Avenue. When officers arrived, they found Wright, who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).
