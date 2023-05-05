LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Investigators with Indiana State Police have released the name of a man killed in a crash involving two semi tractor-trailers near Corydon, Indiana, on I-64 Thursday afternoon.
It happened just after 4 p.m. Thursday. That's when Harrison County authorities reported a serious crash in the eastbound lanes of I-64 near the 105 mile marker, according to a news release from Indiana State Police.
The preliminary investigation indicates a white 2013 Volvo semi-truck pulling a car-hauling trailer was merging into the eastbound lane of I-64 from the Corydon exit at the same time that a red 2014 Volvo semi-truck, pulling an empty box trailer was approaching the same exit.
The red Volvo collided with the rear of the car hauler trailer hooked to the white Volvo as it was merging into the slow lane of the interstate. Both vehicles came to rest in the emergency lane on the side of the road.
The driver of the red Volvo, 64-year-old Clarence E. Mitchell, 64, of Dearborn Heights, Michigan, was critically injured and flown to University of Louisville Hospital where he died from his injuries.
The driver of the white Volvo was not injured.
The eastbound lanes of the interstate were closed for several hours while crews cleared the scene around 9:30 p.m.
The crash is still under investigation, but police don't believe alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.
