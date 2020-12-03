LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities are looking for a woman who went missing Wednesday in southwest Louisville.
Brittany Stewart, 31, was last seen near the 2700 block of Rockford Lane, not far from Western High School, according to a LENSAlert issued Thursday night.
Authorities said Stewart is approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 250 pounds. According to the LENSAlert, she was last seen wearing a black Jordan brand jacket, burgundy/purple pajama pants with hearts on them, a gold dollar sign bracelet, a gray and red headband with flowers on it and a black cross-body purse.
If you have any information on Stewart's whereabouts, call 911.
