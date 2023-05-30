LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities are investigating after a threat was made at Highland Hills Middle School in Georgetown, Indiana.
Parents of students at the school received a phone call Tuesday morning informing them of the threat. That call included a recorded message by Assistant Superintendent Dr. Tom Brillhart, who said that the threat consisted of a conversation between a couple of students about bringing a rifle to the school.
Brillhart told parents that the threat was not considered credible.
He said New Albany Floyd County Schools was alerted and the district is working with the Floyd County Sheriff's Department to increase security at the school.
