LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities are searching for a missing Meade County man last seen in Louisville
John Miller, 28, was last seen near South Third Street. The white man has reddish to strawberry blonde hair, hazel eyes, a thin build and a red beard. He has an eyebrow ring on his right eyebrow.
Police say he has an upper left eyebrow tattoo that reads "Lucky" with a four leaf clover. He also has a star tattoo on his left hand above his thumb and a barbed wire tattoo wrapped around his left wrist.
Miller was last seen wearing blue jeans, a long sleeve button up shirt and red Vans. Police said he could be wearing a backpack.
Anyone with information or who sees Miller is asked to call Meade County Sheriff's Office at (270) 422-4937 or (270) 945-1810.
