LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Babies in tiny red hats. It doesn't get much cuter than this, folks, but there's a message behind this scene in the nursery at Baptist Health Louisville.
Beginning Friday, which is Go Red for Women Day, every baby born at Baptist Health hospitals in Louisville, La Grange, Kentucky, and Floyd County, Kentucky, during February will get a handmade red hat in honor of American Heart Month.
Volunteers and Baptist Health employees donate their time — and yarn — to make hundreds of crocheted or knitted caps every year.
