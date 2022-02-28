LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health Louisville is moving its COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinic.
The hospital's pre-procedure testing and vaccine clinic will move Tuesday from tents to the parking area under Park Tower at the facility's St. Matthew's location at 4010 Kresge Way.
The hospital said the move will help make best use of its resources and staff now that the demand for testing has declined.
The clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. An appointment is required for the pre-procedure tests.
You do not need an appointment for a vaccine.
The clinic will no longer provide tests for employees with symptoms.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.