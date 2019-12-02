LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health has taken over an urgent care clinic in La Grange.
The facility on New Moody Lane off Kentucky Highway 53, near I-71, opened Monday. The clinic was run by PMC Urgent Care before Baptist Health took it over.
Physicians there can now help patients with common illnesses like colds, the flu, allergies and strep throat.
The facility is also offering school physicals, drug tests and treatment for on-the-job injuries.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.