LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A Bardstown, Kentucky, family that has seen its share of tragedy is thinking of others during this pandemic.
Mike and Kathy Ballard, who own Area One Realty in Bardstown, recently bought lunch for police officers, firefighters and EMS workers in Nelson County. The first responders were treated to takeout from Buffalo Wings and Rings.
"This is amazing," said Eva Prewitt with Nelson County EMS. "For them to take their time to take care of our first responders that are working 24/7 around the clock, the first people on the scene, this is something wonderful, just showing their appreciation."
Mike Ballard is the uncle of Crystal Rogers, the Bardstown mother who disappeared five years ago. His brother is Tommy Ballard, who was fatally shot on family property in 2016.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.